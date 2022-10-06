Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman fends off burglar with frying pan, police say

Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated...
Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated burglary, battery and interference with law enforcement officers.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A woman in Kansas fought off a would-be burglar with a frying pan, police said.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to a residence Monday night for reports of an attempted burglary.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had attempted to break into the home, but the victim fought him off with a frying pan.

Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections later that night.

Police said he is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated burglary, battery and interference with law enforcement officers.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
The police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m.
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Latest News

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet