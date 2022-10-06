Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Winter prep, now is the time to get ahead of the winter freeze

Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have.

Battalion Chief Carlton Sims with the Petal Fire Department said that you need to prepare as soon as possible.

“Now, now is a good time,” said Sims. “It’s never too late to get started. You’d rather be safe than sorry in the long run.”

You don’t always have to spend money while preparing your home. Start by checking the batteries in your smoke detector and ensuring that your carbon monoxide detector is up to date.

Furnaces should be inspected and serviced.

Space heaters should have an automatic shut-off and be plugged into an outlet.

Doing these small tasks now could save your home when the winter weather comes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director

Latest News

Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already...
Winter prep, now is the time to get ahead of the winter freeze
10/05 Ryan's "Warmest" Wednesday Morning Forecast
10/05 Ryan’s “Warmest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/4
The sunshine continues as our temperatures begin to go up
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/4
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/4