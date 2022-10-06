Winter prep, now is the time to get ahead of the winter freeze

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have.

Battalion Chief Carlton Sims with the Petal Fire Department said that you need to prepare as soon as possible.

“Now, now is a good time,” said Sims. “It’s never too late to get started. You’d rather be safe than sorry in the long run.”

You don’t always have to spend money while preparing your home. Start by checking the batteries in your smoke detector and ensuring that your carbon monoxide detector is up to date.

Furnaces should be inspected and serviced.

Space heaters should have an automatic shut-off and be plugged into an outlet.

Doing these small tasks now could save your home when the winter weather comes.

