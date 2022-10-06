Win Stuff
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school officials have abruptly fired a former Texas state trooper who was on scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre in May and then hired by the school district.

The firing Thursday came after CNN first reported that Crimson Elizondo had been hired by the Uvalde school district following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

In a statement, the school district said it apologized for “the pain that this revelation has caused.”

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, said Elizondo’s hiring “slapped this community in the face.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

