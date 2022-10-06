Win Stuff
USM offensive line starting to gel

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of Southern Miss’ glaring issues last season was the offensive line.

Head coach Will Hall didn’t sugarcoat the problem and took action – bringing in Sam Gregg to shore up USM’s offensive front.

It’s paid tremendous dividends so far.

The Golden Eagles found a groove offensively in their win at Tulane and didn’t allow a sack in the process.

After seeing several different offensive line coaches come through the program, senior right tackle Tykeem Doss said coach Gregg’s been a breath of fresh air.

“No matter what he’s going to make sure we get our effort, he wants us to play to the whistle, he wants us to do all that,” Doss said. “But also, while practicing take care of our own people. It’s been great to have him as an offensive line coach.”

“I think a lot of it has to do with coach Gregg,” said freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke. “He obviously improves them a lot. I think Kyron Barnes, the right tackle, he’s gotten to experience three games so he’s gotten a lot better. I think our chemistry as a team, as an offense as a whole has gotten a lot better.”

“You know our system’s done a good job,” Hall said. “Zach’s doing a good job getting the ball out. Our running backs and tight ends are doing a good job in protection. Everybody knows what I think of Sam and what he brings to the table and what he’s been able to do. And it’s been a huge addition like we thought it would.”

