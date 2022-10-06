Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Travor Randle brings experience to Bobcats defensive backfield

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Travor Randle has played a lot of football.

Perhaps no time’s been better spent than his three years at Jones College learning under former Southern Miss standout Lytrel Pollard. The knowledge Randle’s gained about the nickelback position has allowed him to anticipate and react quicker on the field.

“I improved mentally, like mentally knowing football,” Randle said. “I would go talk to coach Pollard every day, he’d teach me different stuff about the game and we just watch film and stuff. We have to push each other every day. They say I’m the leader so I have to carry myself as a leader. So I lead my team, lead my DB group and we get better by the day.”

Randle is second on the team in tackles (27) and leads the Bobcats in tackles for loss (5.5) to go along with two sacks, an interception and forced fumble.

“Travor’s the grandpa of the team,” said head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him grandpa, I do anyway. He’s just always in the right place at the right time. He makes picks, he causes fumbles, he scoops fumbles, he makes defensive touchdowns. He’s on special teams, he’s tremendous in the classroom. He’s the first one at every meeting, he could run the meeting if he needed to. He just takes care of business as we say around here.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director

Latest News

Travor Randle, Jones College
Travor Randle brings experience to Bobcats defensive backfield
MDOT gives Game day Road reminders
MDOT issues Game Day road safety reminders
Southern Miss offensive line
USM offensive line starting to gel
Southern Miss offensive line
USM offensive line starting to gel