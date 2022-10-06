Travor Randle brings experience to Bobcats defensive backfield

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Travor Randle has played a lot of football.

Perhaps no time’s been better spent than his three years at Jones College learning under former Southern Miss standout Lytrel Pollard. The knowledge Randle’s gained about the nickelback position has allowed him to anticipate and react quicker on the field.

“I improved mentally, like mentally knowing football,” Randle said. “I would go talk to coach Pollard every day, he’d teach me different stuff about the game and we just watch film and stuff. We have to push each other every day. They say I’m the leader so I have to carry myself as a leader. So I lead my team, lead my DB group and we get better by the day.”

Randle is second on the team in tackles (27) and leads the Bobcats in tackles for loss (5.5) to go along with two sacks, an interception and forced fumble.

“Travor’s the grandpa of the team,” said head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him grandpa, I do anyway. He’s just always in the right place at the right time. He makes picks, he causes fumbles, he scoops fumbles, he makes defensive touchdowns. He’s on special teams, he’s tremendous in the classroom. He’s the first one at every meeting, he could run the meeting if he needed to. He just takes care of business as we say around here.”

