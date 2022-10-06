Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sunny and warm on Friday, but this weekend will be cooler.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s for those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

A dry cold front will move in on Friday night. That will cool us down for this weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be much cooler as highs top out the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Next week will start off dry with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
The police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m.
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/7
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/7
10/06 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/06 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/06 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/06 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
Winter weather may still be a ways off, but now is the time to prepare.
Winter prep, now is the time to get ahead of the winter freeze