Sunny and warm on Friday, but this weekend will be cooler.

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s for those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

A dry cold front will move in on Friday night. That will cool us down for this weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be much cooler as highs top out the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Next week will start off dry with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

