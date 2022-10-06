Win Stuff
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events

Putting out flames is not the only role that firefighters play in the community.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Putting out flames is not the only role that firefighters play in the community.

The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department held a fire safety event at the L.R. Boyer Memorial Library on Wednesday, Oct. 5. At the event, kids were able to have a hands-on experience as firefighters introduced them to tools such as fire hoses and the jaws of life.

Fire Chief Virginia Hayes, the first female fire chief of Sumrall, said first responders play a vital role in the community.

“To teach teamwork and that we’re their friend,” said Hayes. “We’re not there to hurt them. Police are their friends, firefighters are their friends, and the paramedics with those long shot needles are their friends as well.”

From medical personnel to safety educators, the Sumrall VFD said they are always looking for volunteers to join their team.

