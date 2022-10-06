PRCC to face top rival for 2nd consecutive week in Saturday’s ‘Cat Fight’

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

POPLARVI(LLE. Miss. (WDAM) - Talk about out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire.

Fresh off an emotional, 24-14 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Pearl River Community College will to head to Ellisville Saturday to renew the “Cat Fight” with fifth-ranked Jones College for the 92nd time.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

PRCC Coach Seth Smith said last week’s win over the Bulldogs was a big boost.

“It was really just a culmination of everything that we’ve worked for over the last few years,” Smith said. “Everything that our coaches and kids have worked for is starting to come together. In anything you do in life, if you work hard, it’s possible. It’s good to see these kids and their hard work being rewarded.”

The Wildcats will have a few extra days to prepare for the game this week, with the JC game set for Saturday as the Bobcats celebrate homecoming.

“The timing of it is good because it comes in the middle of the season, so guys are able to have a few extra days to recover,” Smith said. “The negative is that we will play on Saturday, then get back to practice on Sunday for next Thursday’s game.

“As good as it is to have the break, on the flip side, you have a short week. That’s part of this league and part of it.”

Smith felt like the extra time for the coaches to prepare could be beneficial.

“Any time that you get extra time to prepare, it’s a good thing,” Smith said. “It’s especially good when you’re getting ready for a top-five team in the country,” he said. “From a schematic and execution standpoint, you hope to make the most of those three extra days.”

Scouting the Wildcats

Pearl River (3-2, 1-1 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference/South Division) has been one of the most balanced offensive teams in the state this season, averaging 156.4 passing yards and 155.2 rushing yards.

Lawson Pratt has done the damage through the air, passing for 749 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also helped out in the run game, rushing for 114 yards and five touchdowns.

Nick Milsap (Raleigh; Oak Grove) rushed 18 times for 80 hard-fought yards and a score last week against Gulf Coast.

On the season, the third-year sophomore has carried the ball 65 times for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

“Nick Milsap epitomizes everything that we are as a program,” Smith said. “He’s tough and he’s gritty. He had 80 yards but every yard he had, he earned. Eighteen carries for 80 yards against that defense is a tall task.

“When the Night Train is rolling, it helps our team. He energizes our entire team.”

Christopher Holifield Jr. ranks third in the National Junior College Athletic Association with 31 receptions. He also has 289 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Antonio Gayden has caught 12 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson and Marquez Tatum stand first and second on the team with 44 tackles and 26 tackles, respectively.

A week ago, Bryan Whitehead II recorded his second defensive touchdown of the season, rumbling 67 yards with a MGCCC fumble. The defensive end has 25 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles-for-loss, 6 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in five games. His sacks’ total rates third-best in the NJCAA.

Scouting the Bobcats

Jones College (5-0; 3-0) comes into the matchup off a narrow 31-24 victory over Hinds.

The Bobcats have the pleasure of deploying one of the best running backs in the NJCAA this season in sophomore Robert Henry (Lumberton).

In five games, Henry has rushed for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries. Both his yardage and touchdowns are tops in the country.

Quarterback Alan Follis (west Jones) leads the air attack with 620 yards and four touchdowns.

Ashton Nickelberry has tallied 316 yards and four scores on just 16 catches. Kendall Coleman is second on the team with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches.

Defensively, Jamison Kelly tops the team with 29 tackles. Travor Randle ranks second with 27 tackles, including 5 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.

“They are as advertised,” Smith said. “Everything that they do goes through the run game. They have two good quarterbacks and Henry is an excellent running back.

“They’re like they are every year since we’ve been here. Their coach (Steve Buckley) does a great job of getting them prepared. The key to this game will be who wins the battle in the run game.”

