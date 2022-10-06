Win Stuff
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout

After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi.

Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day.

“A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the electrical substation,” said USM’s Communications Officer David Tisdale. “This damaged part of the electrical grid, causing the campus-wide outage.”

Mississippi Power came to campus to make repairs to the system.

“I was actually giving a midterm exam in a room that doesn’t have any windows,” said Associate Director of Choral Activities Jonathan Kilgore. “There was a bit of a boom, and then everything got dark.”

Kilgore said his students decided to finish their exam outside before disbanding the class for the day.

Classes are expected to go on as scheduled tomorrow.

