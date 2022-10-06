Mt. Olive honoring hometown son with museum

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A museum focusing on the life and work of the late country music singer and songwriter Billy Ray Reynolds has opened in his hometown of Mount Olive.

The museum located in the century-old City Drug Store building and will be open each Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Reynolds’ museum features photographs and other artifacts and memorabilia from his decades-long career as a singer, songwriter, record producer and actor.

Reynolds was best known as rhythm guitarist for Waylon Jennings, but he also wrote songs for artists such as Tanya Tucker, Johnny Cash and Conway Twitty.

He retired to Mount Olive in 2003 and died in 2019.

Thursday, a soft opening was held for the museum. A formal, grand opening is set to take place in November.

Reynolds is also being honored with a marker on the Country Music Trail.

Family members say that marker will be placed somewhere in Mount Olive in early 2023.

