Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study.

According to city officials, the moratorium will be on specific developments in the area known as Longleaf Village. That’s the area of North 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue between Hardy Street and 4th Street.

Mayor Toby Barker said the moratorium is necessary to ensure land and form-based codes are put in place before the area develops.

“The area east of (Hwy) 49, 25th and 26th (avenues), has long been an area that is ripe for redevelopment,” Barker said. “It’s too close to the university for it to not have some spill-over effect, and so, what we want to see is the quality of development, particularly as we see more mixed-use type businesses located along that area. We want to see the quality go up, but we also want to see development happen in a way that it safeguards the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The moratorium will last for 120 days.

