Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues

The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study.

According to city officials, the moratorium will be on specific developments in the area known as Longleaf Village. That’s the area of North 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue between Hardy Street and 4th Street.

Mayor Toby Barker said the moratorium is necessary to ensure land and form-based codes are put in place before the area develops.

“The area east of (Hwy) 49, 25th and 26th (avenues), has long been an area that is ripe for redevelopment,” Barker said. “It’s too close to the university for it to not have some spill-over effect, and so, what we want to see is the quality of development, particularly as we see more mixed-use type businesses located along that area. We want to see the quality go up, but we also want to see development happen in a way that it safeguards the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The moratorium will last for 120 days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director

Latest News

Winter weather may still be a ways off, but now is the time to prepare.
Winter prep, now is the time to get ahead of the winter freeze
FCSO offering Church security training
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office offering church security training
These seven men and women make up HPD's Recruit Class 40.
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
With 54% of Mississippi’s population living in rural areas, it can be difficult for underserved...
Dixie Electric receives $22M for phase 3 rural broadband expansion