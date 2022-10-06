Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MDOT issues Game Day road safety reminders

With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely.

Katey Roh from MDOT said there are tips and reminders fans need to remember when driving on the roads. She said this time of year has an influx in traffic, especially during home game weekends. Because of the increase of cars on the road, drivers need to remember to wear their seatbelts correctly and properly secure their tailgating or game day loads.

“There’s going to be a lot of people on the roads, more than usual,” said Roh. “So, we want to remind drivers to slow down, to really pay attention to what they are doing on the road. Never drink and drive; always have a designated driver. Pay attention to your surroundings. Drive the speed limit, use extreme caution. These are super easy things that people can do to keep themselves safe as well as other drivers.”

Roh said to get the latest traffic alerts and road updates, you can download the MDOT traffic mobile app.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director

Latest News

Project is expected to wrap up in fall of 2023.
Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.
SUMRALL VFD
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
Southern Miss offensive line
USM offensive line starting to gel
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout