MDOT issues Game Day road safety reminders

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely.

Katey Roh from MDOT said there are tips and reminders fans need to remember when driving on the roads. She said this time of year has an influx in traffic, especially during home game weekends. Because of the increase of cars on the road, drivers need to remember to wear their seatbelts correctly and properly secure their tailgating or game day loads.

“There’s going to be a lot of people on the roads, more than usual,” said Roh. “So, we want to remind drivers to slow down, to really pay attention to what they are doing on the road. Never drink and drive; always have a designated driver. Pay attention to your surroundings. Drive the speed limit, use extreme caution. These are super easy things that people can do to keep themselves safe as well as other drivers.”

Roh said to get the latest traffic alerts and road updates, you can download the MDOT traffic mobile app.

