Ian disaster relief drive hosted by Laurel church wraps up Friday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is winding down efforts to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian.

The members of Trinity Baptist Church will accept donations of adult hygiene items, baby diapers and wipes, snacks, insect repellent and first aid supplies through Friday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.

The church will then finish loading a truck and drive the supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL, for distribution.

“We’ve had a pretty good response,” said Sonya Evans, a church’s disaster response team member. “We’re still expecting a few churches to bring in stuff tomorrow... We will be leaving out Friday. We will stop receiving stuff at two o’clock Friday afternoon so that he’ll have enough time to get it locked and loaded and leave out headed to Florida Friday evening.”

The church will continue taking donations on Thursday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

