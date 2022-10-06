Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office offering church security training

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Church is a place to worship for many people, but what happens if there is an unwelcome visitor?

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is now offering security training for any church that needs or wants extra protection.

“Already year to date in 2022, we’ve already had 517 mass shootings throughout the United States,” said Capt. Kent Banks with the FCSO.

Banks said that in this day and age, proper training is essential for the safety of a congregation, and this training will make people more aware of their surroundings.

He said that about 67% of the time, things that happen in churches start in the parking lot.

“What I try to do specifically at churches (is) instruct security teams or churches who are trying to formulate security teams to provide eyes and ears outside,” said Banks. “Somebody who is helping people park their vehicles and things like that, they can be alert to the situations around them. They know who the regular church attenders are, and they can probably pick out the visitors as well.”

Wendell Frazier, the associate pastor of administration and senior adults at Petal Harvey Baptist Church, said the church has had a security team for about six years. Still, the team learned new information when Banks presented the church training.

“We have radio communications, over 40 TV cameras, video cameras around campus that keep an eye on things, and so we are a little more advanced than a lot of teams,” said Fraizer. “But it makes it good to have that resource there to come by and gives us some extra training.”

According to Banks, the training also teaches people three things to do if they are in a threatening situation.

Run first to create distance between you and the threat

Hide behind objects like heavy wooden doors

Consider fighting the threat only as a last resort

“In this day and age that we live in, this is a necessary tool that people need to put in their toolbox, so we are more than happy to accommodate that need,” said Banks.

Anyone interested in the church security training can contact Banks at 601-544-7800.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.