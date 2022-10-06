Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office offering church security training

Church is a place to worship for many people, but what happens if there is an unwelcome visitor?
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Church is a place to worship for many people, but what happens if there is an unwelcome visitor?

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is now offering security training for any church that needs or wants extra protection.

“Already year to date in 2022, we’ve already had 517 mass shootings throughout the United States,” said Capt. Kent Banks with the FCSO.

Banks said that in this day and age, proper training is essential for the safety of a congregation, and this training will make people more aware of their surroundings.

He said that about 67% of the time, things that happen in churches start in the parking lot.

“What I try to do specifically at churches (is) instruct security teams or churches who are trying to formulate security teams to provide eyes and ears outside,” said Banks. “Somebody who is helping people park their vehicles and things like that, they can be alert to the situations around them. They know who the regular church attenders are, and they can probably pick out the visitors as well.”

Wendell Frazier, the associate pastor of administration and senior adults at Petal Harvey Baptist Church, said the church has had a security team for about six years. Still, the team learned new information when Banks presented the church training.

“We have radio communications, over 40 TV cameras, video cameras around campus that keep an eye on things, and so we are a little more advanced than a lot of teams,” said Fraizer. “But it makes it good to have that resource there to come by and gives us some extra training.”

According to Banks, the training also teaches people three things to do if they are in a threatening situation.

  • Run first to create distance between you and the threat
  • Hide behind objects like heavy wooden doors
  • Consider fighting the threat only as a last resort

“In this day and age that we live in, this is a necessary tool that people need to put in their toolbox, so we are more than happy to accommodate that need,” said Banks.

Anyone interested in the church security training can contact Banks at 601-544-7800.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director

Latest News

Winter weather may still be a ways off, but now is the time to prepare.
Winter prep, now is the time to get ahead of the winter freeze
The City of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on the area known as Longleaf Village for 120...
Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues
These seven men and women make up HPD's Recruit Class 40.
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
With 54% of Mississippi’s population living in rural areas, it can be difficult for underserved...
Dixie Electric receives $22M for phase 3 rural broadband expansion