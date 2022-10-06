Win Stuff
Former Tunica Co. airport director arrested for embezzlement

Eric Konupka is accused of using the Tunica County Airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses.
Eric Konupka
Eric Konupka(Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The former director of the Tunica County Airport, Eric Konupka, has been arrested for embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White says Konupka is accused of using the Tunica County Airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses.

He allegedly used the airport’s card to withdraw cash from ATMs and purchase food, automotive supplies, energy drinks, and cigarettes.

Konupka also purportedly used the card at casinos and restaurants near Tunica.

“Whether it’s the largest public fraud in the state or an employee using a government purchasing card to buy a few thousand dollars’ worth of items for themselves, we will hold the line on any misuse of taxpayer money,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Konupka was arrested by law enforcement officials in south Florida.

He has been issued a $9,259.55 demand letter that includes interest and investigative expenses.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office will prosecute him and if convicted, Konupka faces up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

