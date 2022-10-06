Win Stuff
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.

According to the Coroner’s office, the body was found in an empty house. The coroner’s estimates put the time of death to be six months to a year ago.

No identity or other information about the woman is available at this time.

Foul play has not been ruled out as a possible cause of death, and the body has been sent to the State Crime Lab on the Gulf Cost for an autopsy.

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

The police department is asking anyone who lives in the area that may have information relevant to this incident to contact LPD at 601-425-4711.

Any persons with information about the criminal activity can also contact Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

