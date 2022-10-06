Win Stuff
Fast Fiber Internet expansion set for Jasper, Smith counties

TEC in Bay Springs(wtok)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC has recently been awarded funds to provide Fast Fiber Internet to Jasper and Smith counties in Central Mississippi.

An estimated 173 miles of fiber infrastructure is set for construction and will connect more than 1,400 homes and businesses to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical gigabit speeds and home phone services to portions of the Smith and Jasper communities.

The project will be made possible through an estimated $10 million investment by TEC and USDA’s Reconnect Program.

“TEC is thrilled to provide even more Fast Fiber Internet access to Jasper and Smith County communities thanks to the USDA Reconnect Program,” said Joey F. Garner, president and CEO of TEC. “We remain committed to connecting as many homes and businesses as possible. Gaining access to high-speed broadband will greatly improve the quality of life for this community and increase economic development.”

Those interested in signing up for the service can click HERE to complete a form.

