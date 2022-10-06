Family and friends still searching for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed just over two weeks ago.

According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins was found shot to death inside his home.

Investigators said his grandmother discovered him dead while lying in his bed.

Those who know Jenkins described him as being inspirational, encouraging, and outgoing.

Jenkins, who just graduated from high school in May, had a significant impact on a lot of people, including his close friends and a lot of his Provine High School classmates.

“I be crying, I miss my friend, for real,” said Patricia Brown, who’s friends with Jenkins.

”We know he wouldn’t like us to be sad but it’s kind of hard not to be sad, because of the type of person he was when he was on earth giving out all of that good positive energy,” said Janiyah Collins, who’s classmates with Jenkins.

”Losing the closest person, I ever had to me is very different,” said Taj Garner, who’s friends with Jenkins.

Garner was friends with Jenkins for four years and said he was one of the last people to speak to the 18-year-old.

”That previous night before everything happened, we were just on the phone until 10 o’clock,” garner recalled. “We hung up the phone at 10 o’clock, and at 1 a.m. that’s when, yeah.”

Around 1 o’clock the morning of September 20, Jackson police said Jenkins was found with two gunshot wounds to his chest. He was killed one month shy of his 19th birthday.

Police are still searching for a motive and the person responsible, while family and friends are still searching for justice.

”He didn’t deserve that,” Brown expressed. “He was in his bed, minding his business, he didn’t ask to be shot.”

”It’s just different stories going around but we just never got the main point of like, what happened,” said Taniyah Brooks, who’s friends with Jenkins.

The 18-year-old was getting ready to drop new merchandise for his clothing brand, ‘So Supa’. As friends continue to reflect on all the fond memories they shared with Jenkins, they said they’ll continue to keep his memory alive in everything they do.

“It’s like I can’t let him down,” said Garner. “I got to keep going to make him proud.”

“He would do the same for us,” Brooks explained. “Just knowing the impact that he had on a lot of people, I would want his name to be heard all across the world.”

This is still an open investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, you’re asked to contact JPD at 601-960-1350, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS, and remember, you can report anonymously.

