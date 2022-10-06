Win Stuff
Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering

Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads.

District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.

“We can assist on whatever we can do to keep the trash (down), and maybe when we get started back, people will - it’s an ongoing thing - but maybe people will eventually catch on,” Keys said.

Keys said he also wants to offer rewards to residents who provide information about those littering in the community. But, he says an order from the full board of supervisors is needed to make that happen county-wide.

