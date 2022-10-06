Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is out with the old and in with the new as the Mississippi Department of Transportation begins the bridge replacement project for Hwy-42.

This bridge runs over Tallahala Creek and connects Perry County to Forrest County.

“That bridge was built in 1948, so it is an aging bridge, and, as you might imagine, it’s deteriorating a little bit,” said MDOT Public Information Officer Anna Ehrgott. “It’s just time for us to go in and replace it with a more standard design, which is your standard concrete bridge.”

The project consists of clearing land and building a concrete bridge parallel to the current bridge, racking up a bill of $17 million.

For many, the bridge connects residents to their grocers or job, but luckily, traffic is not expected to be impeded.

“The bridge is going to be built on a new alignment next to the existing bridge,” said Ehrgott. “Until the bridge project is complete, folks, we’ll just be able to use the original bridge. Then once the new bridge is open, they’ll be able to use the new bridge.”

MDOT urges all drivers to be aware of roadside workers during this time.

The project is expected to wrap up in the Fall of 2023.

