Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

breast cancer

A ninth annual Breast Cancer Awareness event is set for Town Square Park in Hattiesburg. This...
A ninth annual Breast Cancer Awareness event is set for Town Square Park in Hattiesburg. This year's theme: 'Tackling Cancer.'(WDAM 7)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Breast cancer survivors, physicians and other healthcare professionals will gather Monday at Town Square Park for an annual event to increase awareness of breast cancer.

It’s called “Pink Monday.”

Organizers Regertha Jenkins and Tonya Jordan say the theme for this year’s event is “Tackling Cancer.”

Pink Monday will feature testimonials from breast cancer survivors and will also have several vendors providing information about breast cancer.

The event also will have food and live entertainment.

It takes place Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
The police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m.
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Latest News

The accomplishments of Mount Olive's Billy Ray Reynolds will be remembered in his hometown.
Mt. Olive honoring hometown son with museum
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
PRCC will visit Jones College Saturday afternoon in the 92nd edition of the "Cat Fight."
PRCC to face top rival for 2nd consecutive week in Saturday’s ‘Cat Fight’
Midday Headlines 10/6
Midday Headlines 10/6