HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Breast cancer survivors, physicians and other healthcare professionals will gather Monday at Town Square Park for an annual event to increase awareness of breast cancer.

It’s called “Pink Monday.”

Organizers Regertha Jenkins and Tonya Jordan say the theme for this year’s event is “Tackling Cancer.”

Pink Monday will feature testimonials from breast cancer survivors and will also have several vendors providing information about breast cancer.

The event also will have food and live entertainment.

It takes place Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.