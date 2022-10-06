3 parades coming soon to the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar.

Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks

This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade.

Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each of these upcoming events. If you or your business/organization have a float or want to be a part of an event, check out the links below:

Southern Miss Homecoming Parade

Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.

Interested groups can register via the link provided below. Registration will close on Thursday, Oct. 6, at noon.

Contact: Orientation & Transition Programs at The University of Southern Mississippi // 601-266-4950

Hattiesburg Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Interested groups can register HERE. $40 float entry fee.

Contact: Hattiesburg Avenues

Veterans Day Parade

Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

Interested groups can register and review parade details HERE.

Contact: Linda Montgomery, lmontgomery60@gmail.com // 601-298-4296

Marion Walley, walleycsm@comcast.net // 601-596-3830

While some city services will help support these parades, they are hosted by outside organizations provided under the links.

