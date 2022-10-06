3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 23 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the streets of Laurel earlier this week during a pair of traffic stops and a raid of a residence.

During a traffic stop Monday, Officer Tammie Myers discovered about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle driven by Jeffery Patterson, 42, Mt. Olive.

Patterson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and careless driving. Bond was set at $2,500 during Patterson’s first appearance Laurel Municipal Court

Also Monday, Officers Dalton Gieger and Jessie Hammett conducted a traffic stop near the 24th Street and First Avenue intersection. As the vehicle was coming to a stop, the driver dropped a plastic bag out of the window.

The bag was retrieved and found to contain 14 grams of methamphetamine.

James Langley, 67, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, disregard for a traffic control device and littering.

Langley’s bond was set at $5,000 during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court.

A day later, Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics, Compel Disclosure of Information investigators and Patrol Division turned up drugs and a weapon while executing a search warrant in the 100 block of West 20th Street.

During the search of the residence, 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, 96 ecstasy tablets, a semi-automatic rifle reported as stolen from Wayne County and two sets of digital scales were discovered.

Brandon Barnes, 37, was taken into custody without incident, and charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a daycare.

Possession of a stolen firearm

Ex-convict in possession of a firearm.

Barnes had bond set at $7,000 during first appearance in Laurel Municipal Court.

Any persons with information about these or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

