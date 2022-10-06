10/06 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

This morning was slightly cooler than yesterday’s, but this afternoon will be even warmer. Still, not too bad in either direction and we’ll see much more sun today than we did yesterday. That’s thanks to another plume of dry air setting up overhead, but it won’t be as long-lived as our last round of cooler, drier weather. In fact it’ll only last about at day before the clouds start moving back in Friday afternoon. A dry front is approaching, which won’t offer much more than a pop of cloud cover as it crawls through the area Saturday morning. Afterwards, we’ll enjoy a much cooler, more breezy weekend but the temperature moderates quickly by Monday. That’s becuase another front is approaching, and this one looks like it has a bit more moisture to work with. It could be bringing us our first rainy weather in over a month, but right now the front isn’t looking very well put together and may fall apart without bringing any active weather.

We’ll see how it develops as we get closer, but in the meantime you have much more sunshine to enjoy!

