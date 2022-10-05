WCU med school gets top 100 rankings from U.S. News & World Report

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine is now among the top 100 medical schools in the nation.

That’s according to U.S. News & World Report.

New rankings put the school at #90 for primary care and #95 for research.

The school is one of only five osteopathic schools on that list and is the newest medical school in the top 100.

“Our medical school is barely over ten years old, and to accomplish that in a short amount of time just speaks to the quality of leadership in the medical school, the faculty, the Board of Trustees and certainly, my predecessor, Dr. Tommy King, who had the vision to start the medical school,” said Ben Burnett, president of William Carey University.

Italo Subbarao, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, said that the rankings stem from the heart of service the school instills in all its students.

“We cannot guarantee any of these rankings or things, but we will guarantee that we’re going to work every day so hard to do the best we can to mold these servants’ hearts of our students, so they can go out there and make a positive difference in Mississippi,” Subbarao said.

Earlier this year, the College of Osteopathic Medicine got a #1 ranking from U.S. News & World Reports for producing the highest percentage of graduates serving in rural communities.

