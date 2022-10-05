WCU hosting ‘Celebrate Carey’ alumni rally in Hub City Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is inviting graduates back to the Hattiesburg campus for an event especially for them this weekend.

Alumni of WCU will be the guests of honor at a rally on campus Saturday, Oct. 8, called “Celebrate Carey.”

It will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the King Student Center.

Alumni can eat, visit with coaches and students and meet the university’s new president Ben Burnett.

The Hub City rally is one of a series of alumni events happening this fall.

“We’ve had one so far in Ridgeland, one so far in Meridian last week, and this week, is time for Hattiesburg,” said Pam Shearer, director of alumni relations for William Carey University. “We are actually kicking off the inaugural week for our new president, so we’ll be having activities all week long.”

On Oct. 11, graduates are also invited to meet Burnett at an alumni event on the Tradition Campus from 4-6 p.m.

