Toppled boards slow traffic on NB U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overturned wooden boards are causing some traffic delays for residents in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers are asked to use caution at the crossover from U.S. Highway 98 East, eastbound, to cross over and go onto U.S. Highway 49, northbound, while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

HPD said no injuries have been reported on the scene.

The northbound left lane on U.S. 49 is currently closed while crews work to clean the boards from the roadway.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic delay is expected to last till around 9:30 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

