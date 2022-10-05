Win Stuff
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman

The police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department issued multiple charges against a suspect in a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night.

According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, Chance Fabian Jones is charged with one count of residential burglary, one count of aggravated domestic violence with a firearm, and one count of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Joslin Napier.

Police responded to a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. on Oct. 4, where officers found Napier suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.

Hopkins said Napier was given life support and taken by ambulances to the Wayne General Emergency Room, where she later died from her injuries. The hospital called her time of death at 11:46 p.m.

Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams said Napier’s body was taken to the State Crime Lab on the Gulf Coast for an autopsy Wednesday morning.

Hopkins said Jones is in WPD custody and awaiting his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

