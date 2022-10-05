Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The sunshine continues as our temperatures begin to go up

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/4
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

The sunshine will continue on Thursday as highs slowly creep up into the mid 80s.

Friday looks to be our warmest day with highs in the upper 80s.

A dry cold front will move in on Friday night. That will cool us down for this weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be much cooler as highs top out the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
William Edward Hinton, 62, has been reported missing.
Sheriff’s department reports missing man in Jones Co. is safe

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/4
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/4
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/3
More sunny skies for the Pine Belt this week
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/3
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/3
Firehouse Subs guests can donate at their local restaurant.
Hub City Firehouse Subs to collect funds for Hurricane Ian victims Tuesday