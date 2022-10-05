Win Stuff
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival

By Tia McKenzie
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks, vendors and hayrides are a few events you can expect to see at the 2nd Annual Sumrall Founder’s Day Festival this Saturday.

The family-friendly event is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in downtown Sumrall, with the Zack Little Memorial Bike Ride beginning at 8 a.m.

Lora Beasley, president of the Sumrall Main Street Association, said she wants people to come out, enjoy and engage in the area’s history.

“We have many historical sites,” she said. “Our historical jail will be open on Saturday for a tour, and the history behind the jail is that it has a cell within a cell, and it was a very secure place. It also had the first all-woman jury in the state.

“Our town has changed a lot, but we hope we’re progressing and growing with changes.”

For any last-minute vendors, there is still time to sign up. Click here for more information.

