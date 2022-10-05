Stolen trailer, mower sought in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a stolen trailer and mower.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a grand larceny case involving a utility trailer and SCAG mower stolen from a residence on J.B. Horne Roads Sunday.

FCSO also provided a picture of the subject’s truck, a full-size Nissan.

- (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crimestoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.