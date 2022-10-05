Win Stuff
Salvation Army gears up for Angel Tree and Food Box programs

The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual Angel Tree program- extending an opportunity on how others can be a blessing this Christmas season.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The program helps alleviate some Christmas costs for children and their families.

The program helps alleviate some Christmas costs for children and their families.

Laurel Salvation Army Commanding Officer Keisha McMullin said the program is near and dear to her.

“Just to know that conversation one day with my mother and becoming a Salvation Army officer and just explaining to her this amazing program that the Salvation Army has for children and their families during Christmas, it was at that moment that she shared with me that when I was a baby that’s where they got my toys from for Christmas,” said McMullin.

She also said that donations don’t just help children but the entire family, giving parents a little boost.

“On Christmas morning, you get children who wake up with no toys under the tree, no food on the table,” said McMullin. “The angel tree program, it takes some of that stress off the parents.”

Although the Salvation Army focuses on children during Christmas, it also extends a hand to senior citizens.

Brenda Johnson, a 70-year-old on a fixed income, benefits from the Salvation Army’s Food Box program.

“I never dreamed that I would ever have to need anything from somebody,” said Johnson. “All of my life, I was able to do everything for myself until sickness hit, old age hit and I couldn’t work anymore.”

She said it’s like Christmas every time her family gets a food box.

“The money hasn’t gone far enough all month, and when I have meat and milk and bread and fruit and canned goods, it’s wonderful,” said Johnson

The Salvation Army will begin taking donation sign-ups on Oct. 10 for both the Angel Tree and Food Box programs.

