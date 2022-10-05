Win Stuff
QB Zach Wilcke talks Sun Belt opener at Troy

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke talked Wednesday about his growth in three games so far this season and looked ahead to the Golden Eagles’ Sun Belt conference opener at Troy on Saturday.

Wilcke’s completed 60 percent of his passes for 503 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

