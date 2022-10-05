QB Zach Wilcke talks Sun Belt opener at Troy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke talked Wednesday about his growth in three games so far this season and looked ahead to the Golden Eagles’ Sun Belt conference opener at Troy on Saturday.

Wilcke’s completed 60 percent of his passes for 503 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

