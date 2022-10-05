National Night Out brings community and city leaders together

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday made for a busy evening in Hattiesburg as city leaders, first responders and community members came together for the annual National Night Out neighborhood parties.

If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s NNO parties, it has to be fun.

“We’re having fun, we’re winning prizes and everything,” said Terriyah Coleman, Hattiesburg resident.

“We’re having fun, playing games,” said Jayden Lee, Hattiesburg resident.

“I just came here to have fun,” said Mikel Sims, Hattiesburg resident.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., kids and city leaders played sports, painted their faces, and ate good food.

Aside from the fun and games, the National Night Out on Crime events gave city officials and community members a chance to connect and build relationships.

“So, this is one way to get to know each other, get to know the officers who work the area, and just to build that gap to build that relationship,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy.

Jeffrey George, Ward 1 Councilman, agreed.

“Night Out Against Crime is just a great opportunity for people to really interact with their law enforcement in the community, and we want people to know their police officers that are patrolling their neighborhood and know their firefighters that may be coming if they’re ever in need,” George said.

Nights like these also mean a lot for many Hattiesburg kids.

“I love police,” Coleman said. “They tell us how they protect us. They keep us around so we can make sure communities are good and straight and everything.”

“It’s an honor to meet (Chief Sealy),” Sims said. “I mean, I’ve met her a few times, but, you know, it’s fun out here, and I love meeting new people.”

The feeling is mutual for law enforcement officials.

“This is my little friend,” Sealy said. “We’ve known each other for years. So, you know, this is what it’s really about. Rekindling friendship, meeting your neighbors, getting to meet the city officials... just being out, having fun.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.