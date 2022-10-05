Miss. PSC chairman to re-approve DE Fastlink as ECT

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell is signing documents of re-approval designating Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel.

The MPSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to secure funding that will help them continue bringing broadband service to customers.

“It’s exciting to be back here with Dixie Electric and DE Fastlink one year later to redesignate them as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier, so they can receive additional funding for their continued efforts of broadband expansion,” said Maxwell. “Although it’s a small role the PSC plays in signing these ETC Designations, we are happy to do our part and I am honored to be here to celebrate these milestones.”

