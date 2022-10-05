‘The most fun you’ll get out of the Coast’: Fan favorite Cruisin’ the Coast event draws a crowd

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bringing the heat on the third day of Cruisin’ the Coast.

A fan favorite event, the flame-throwing competition, wrapped up at the Island View Casino Tuesday evening, and WLOX got a front-row seat to all the action.

The band played “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” setting the stage for the flame-filled competition.

A spectacle you can see, hear, and feel as the fire torches the night sky.

Party-goers say this year was the best show yet.

“It’s more flames in the air,” said attendee Maria Streeter. “We can feel more heat. It’s exciting. We love it, and it’s keeping me warm.”

“Huge flames,” said Kamren Ladner, also in the crowd. “This is some of the biggest ones I’ve seen.”

One by one, drivers were bringing the heat.

“Ol’ Grumpy right there,” Andrew Buras said. “I have no idea how big that flame was. Had to be 15, 20 feet.”

“Yes, that’s who we cheer for every year,” Streeter said.

Someone call the fire department. The Aguilla fire truck is coming in hot, too.

One 1979 postal Jeep delivers mail and fire, leaving a trail of it burning behind the vehicle.

Thrill seekers are coming in droves from all across the world to witness the competition and all the Gulf Coast has to offer.

“New York City, just to see the flame throwing competition today,” said Toby Larbenter. “I drove 1,500 miles to get here.”

“The cars that we are seeing are like we are going back in time,” said Vicki Fryoux. “I feel like I’m reliving my high school days.”

“This is my favorite year out of the year, all the time,” Buras said. “This is the most fun you’ll get out of the Coast.”

