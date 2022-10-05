Win Stuff
Miss. PSC chairman re-approved DE Fastlink as ETC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell signed documents on Wednesday to re-approval Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel.

The PSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to secure funding that will help them continue bringing broadband service to customers.

“It’s exciting to be back here with Dixie Electric and DE Fastlink one year later to redesignate them as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier, so they can receive additional funding for their continued efforts of broadband expansion,” said Maxwell.

“Although it’s a small role the PSC plays in signing these ETC Designations, we are happy to do our part and I am honored to be here to celebrate these milestones.”

In 2020, Dixie Electric started DE Fastlink In an effort to bring broadband service to more rural areas in Mississippi.

