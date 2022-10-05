Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in

HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19.

A man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19.

If you can identify the individual, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
William Edward Hinton, 62, has been reported missing.
Sheriff’s department reports missing man in Jones Co. is safe

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘She killed her’: Stallworth told police girlfriend killed Cupcake McKinney
HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
-
Stolen trailer, mower sought in Forrest Co.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night