HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19.

If you can identify the individual, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

