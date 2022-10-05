HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation.
In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19.
If you can identify the individual, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).
