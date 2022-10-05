Win Stuff
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m.(WCAX)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m.

According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a 1977 Jeep CJ7, driven by 50-year-old Michael Leaman, of Lumberton, traveled north on MS-13 when it collided with a 2008 Ford Focus driven by 76-year-old Paul Rigby, of Wiggins, who was entering MS-13 from old MS-13.

MHP says Leaman received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

