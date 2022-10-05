Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project

The city of Hattiesburg is asking for more funds for the Hall Avenue East Overpass project, an additional $325,299.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is asking for more funds for the Hall Avenue East Overpass project, an additional $325,299.

City officials said construction crews found some ‘unsuitable’ material needing to be removed and replaced when they were excavating the land for retaining wall foundations.

“Changeovers happen in these types of projects, particularly when they’re over $13 million,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “What the contractor found when he got in there was there’s some bad soil, and we’re going to have to bring in some new dirt, and we’re going to have to have some longer piles to go into that dirt to support the weight of the bridge.”

Construction on the bridge started back in March, and the overpass is expected to be completed in about a year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director

Latest News

6pm Headlines 10/4
6pm Headlines 10/4
New data in federal court filings allege soil and groundwater contamination at a Jones County...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lawsuit over alleged contamination from Jones Co. oil well
The City of Hattiesburg held its National Night Out Neighborhood parties Tuesday.
National Night Out brings community and city leaders together
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Trial update: surveillance videos chronical defendant’s actions the day Cupcake disappeared