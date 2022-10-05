City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is asking for more funds for the Hall Avenue East Overpass project, an additional $325,299.

City officials said construction crews found some ‘unsuitable’ material needing to be removed and replaced when they were excavating the land for retaining wall foundations.

“Changeovers happen in these types of projects, particularly when they’re over $13 million,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “What the contractor found when he got in there was there’s some bad soil, and we’re going to have to bring in some new dirt, and we’re going to have to have some longer piles to go into that dirt to support the weight of the bridge.”

Construction on the bridge started back in March, and the overpass is expected to be completed in about a year.

