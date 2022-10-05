The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum.

Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages.

“I think we can bring children who are at home with their families, or children who maybe aren’t able to go to childcare or school yet will have a place to go and learn and play,” said Elizabeth Biz-Harris, director and founder of Nurture Our Future. “It’s like the most joyful, wonderful play space. So there are books everywhere; there are Montessori toys, duplos or legos; there are art supplies on the bus.”

The Brain Bus is geared towards toddlers and young children who aren’t in school yet, but Harris said any child with imagination is welcome.

The bus will make stops at multiple locations in Jones County, including Laurel, where District CIO Lacey Slay said she believes the new museum will benefit everyone.

“Research continues to show that early education is such a vital part of brain development, and so this is going to be a great avenue to provide that for the littles in our community who are going to just enjoy this fun atmosphere that this bus provides, and we can’t wait to see it on the road,” said Slay.

Virginia Kanan, a Jones County mother, said she loves the idea and is a little jealous it wasn’t available when her kids were growing up. She especially thinks it will benefit single parents.

“This will be able to bring the toys to the children,” said Kanan. “Even if you can’t go house-to-house - which of course you couldn’t - but a central location, a park, a day in the park or something when they could go, and they’ll flock to it and be able to, it gives a chance for the parents to work with the children without having to go spend money that they really don’t have to buy toys.”

The Brain Bus made its debut at the King Star Head Start on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Nurture Our Future is currently working on a schedule of stops throughout Jones County for children to enjoy.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.