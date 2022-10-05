10/05 Ryan’s “Warmest” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Our afternoons have getting steadily warmer, but we haven’t seen as much of that in the morning. Today ended up being the warmest such morning in several days with a morning low in the low 60s, but another round of even cooler and drier air isn’t that far away. Today will start cloudy, but see drier air move in throughout the day leading to clear skies for the rest of the week. Today’s high won’t climb any on yesterday’s, remaining near 83 due to our morning cloud cover limiting early warming. Since we’ll see fewer of those going forward, the next two days will warm up to 88 degrees by Friday. That’s when the cloud cover begins to thicken again ahead of a front expected Saturday morning, which will bring significant cooling and drying into next week. That means highs as low as the upper 70s for Sunday with dewpoints in the 40s, but it won’t take long to bounce back into the 80s as another front approaches. This one will arrive by next Thursday, and brings us our first chance at rain in over a month by that point.

