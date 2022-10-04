Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Judge Tony Mozingo held a press conference to announce he is stepping down as the 15th Circuit Court Judge in Lamar County and will become the new executive director of Homes of Hope for Children.

The press conference was held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. inside the Lamar County Circuit Court in Purvis.

Mozingo said he will remain working as a judge till the end of the year. By Jan. 1, he hopes to be working with Homes of Hope.

This story will be updated after the press conference.

