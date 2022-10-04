USM students share struggles for National Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, up to 44% of college students reported having symptoms of depression or anxiety.

The month of October is dedicated to bringing awareness to raising awareness of depression and mental health issues to help those, like college students, who need to find resources and help.

“There’s an expectation of being at a four-year university that you have to get a 4.0, that you have to get on the president’s list; you have to be the most involved,” said Christopher Lee, a University of Southern Mississippi (USM) senior and vice president of the Student Government Association.

For many students like Lee, college can be overwhelming and a time when some students struggle with their mental health from dealing with daily classes, homework and plans after college.

“Just getting ready for (after college) because I’m applying straight to a Ph.D.,” said Ashley Grantham, a USM senior. “So, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh! How can I stand out as much as possible?’ and just making yourself sound as good as you can and making that first impression is really important. So, it’s like you have to plan so far in advance; it really weighs down on you a little bit.”

Dr. Christina Williams, a psychologist with Pine Grove Mental Health Services, said students struggling with mental health might experience symptoms like a change in appetite or sleep, withdrawing from family and friends and not accepting new opportunities.

“First and foremost, if you have a friend or family member, talking these things through, just verbalizing them, can provide such a relief,” said Williams. “And having someone else just sit in that feeling with you, not necessarily having to fix it, but just listening and providing empathy, is huge.”

Williams also said there are more online support groups for mental health than ever before for anyone wanting to get help.

“It’s important to focus on what you need to benefit in life and how you can get back to square one,” said Lee. “Do the best you need to do. You don’t have to be perfect all the time, and it’s perfect not to be OK.”

The new 24-hour mental health hotline is 988.

