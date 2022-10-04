USM holds ‘Online Listening Session,’ selects Academic Search to assist president search

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for the Univerisity of Southern Mississippi’s new president continues with an online survey for university stakeholders, and a new national firm joins the team.

Organized by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, the Online Listening Session aims to gather further input on the qualities and qualifications that the next president should possess. Previously, members of the board held in-person forums at the Campus Listening Sessions on Oct. 3 and 4 at the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park USM campuses.

The online survey is available here and will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Board of Trustees also reported that it selected Academic Search, a leading national search firm based in Washington, D.C., to assist with the search. The firm specializes in executive recruitment services, executive coaching and transition support in partnership with its parent organization, the American Academic Leadership Institute.

All nominations, applications and questions regarding the search for the 11th president of USM should be directed to Academic Search.

For more information and to track progress on the search, visit the USM President Search website or follow on Twitter: @MSPublicUniv and @USM_Search.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.