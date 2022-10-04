Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM holds ‘Online Listening Session,’ selects Academic Search to assist president search

The University of Southern Mississippi announced that it would hold an Online Listening...
The University of Southern Mississippi announced that it would hold an Online Listening Session, an online public survey, to gather input from university stakeholders in the ongoing search for a new president.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for the Univerisity of Southern Mississippi’s new president continues with an online survey for university stakeholders, and a new national firm joins the team.

Organized by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, the Online Listening Session aims to gather further input on the qualities and qualifications that the next president should possess. Previously, members of the board held in-person forums at the Campus Listening Sessions on Oct. 3 and 4 at the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park USM campuses.

The online survey is available here and will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Board of Trustees also reported that it selected Academic Search, a leading national search firm based in Washington, D.C., to assist with the search. The firm specializes in executive recruitment services, executive coaching and transition support in partnership with its parent organization, the American Academic Leadership Institute.

All nominations, applications and questions regarding the search for the 11th president of USM should be directed to Academic Search.

For more information and to track progress on the search, visit the USM President Search website or follow on Twitter: @MSPublicUniv and @USM_Search.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
William Edward Hinton, 62, has been reported missing.
Sheriff’s department looking for missing man in Jones Co.
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary

Latest News

Judge Tony Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community...
National Night Out events spread across the Hub City