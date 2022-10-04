Southern Miss gets public input on search for president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is ramping up its search for a new president, and leaders are giving people a chance to weigh in.

Consistency, diversity, service and someone willing to take USM ‘to the top’ are qualities that set leaders apart, according to students, faculty, alumni, city officials and community members who spoke at the USM President Search Listening Sessions on Monday, Oct. 3, at Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus.

Tom Duff, president of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, said the search for a new USM president is gearing up for the next phase.

“This process will last about three months,” Duff said. “We hope to have a new president ready to go in January of this upcoming year. It’s important that we get that going and that we’re able to have who we think is the proper president for this institution.”

Students said they believe the president should focus on not only building relationships with officials but also building bonds with students and creating an inclusive, diverse community.

“The main thing that students want is an advocate,” said Ashley Lankford, USM student body president. “An advocate is someone who keeps your basic interests at heart all the time. Students want someone who is willing to advocate for them not only on our local level but also at our state level - whether that be asking for more funding, opportunities or even just coming to a football game and just sitting out there with them for that.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, a USM alumnus himself, agreed.

“We know that Southern Miss is capable of punching above its weight; that’s our history,” Barker said. “We as a university always have to try a little bit harder and do the work it takes to get the job done. We need someone who is willing to put in that same passion, that same tenacity, that same urgency.”

USM will host two more listening sessions on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Gulf Park campus.

