Sheriff’s department reports missing man in Jones Co. is safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received notice that a missing man is safe.

The JCSD reported that 62-year-old William Edward Hilton had contacted his family and confirmed he was safe.

Law enforcement first reported Hilton was missing on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He had last been seen leaving his home at 44 Lola Lane in western Jones County on Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. wearing pajama pants and a thermal underwear shirt.

“Thanks to everyone who expressed concern for his safety and shared news media and JCSD social media posts about his missing status,” reads a statement from the JCSD.

