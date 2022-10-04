Sheriff’s department looking for missing man in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man.

According to JCSD, 62-year-old William Edward Hilton, approximately 6 feet 4 inches in height and approximately 185 pounds in weight, has been reported missing.

Hilton was last seen leaving his home at 44 Lola Lane in western Jones County on Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. wearing pajama pants and a thermal underwear shirt.

Anyone with information on Hilton’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.