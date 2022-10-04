Scarecrows are invading downtown Laurel this October

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Scarecrows are invading downtown Laurel this month, meaning businesses are getting creative by building scarecrows outside their doors.

The community-wide event has been going on since 2016, engaging merchants throughout downtown.

This year also marks the second year for Laurel Main Street Association to partner with Laurel Arts League to extend the event to students of the Laurel School District with the Scarecrow Jr. contest. The winner of the kids’ contest will win a class pizza party and a cash prize for their teacher.

“We actually got the Laurel Arts League to partner with us on this particular project, and so they have been communicating with the schools and getting all of the scarecrows organized and out here, and we’re so excited to have the community and the children back involved in it,” said Terri Knight, a member of the Laurel Main Street Association.

Lora Adcock, president of the Laurel Arts League, said the event brings multiple aspects of learning into one creative project.

“Not only do the kids or the groups that participate in this contest get to express their creativity through their artwork, (but) the kids don’t realize they’re doing engineering and sculpture building,” said Adcock. “So it’s just to kind of a great all-around project for the groups in our community to get involved in.”

The scarecrows will remain on display throughout the entire month of October.

