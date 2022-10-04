Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Scarecrows are invading downtown Laurel this October

The annual downtown community effort has been building momentum since 2016.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Scarecrows are invading downtown Laurel this month, meaning businesses are getting creative by building scarecrows outside their doors.

The community-wide event has been going on since 2016, engaging merchants throughout downtown.

This year also marks the second year for Laurel Main Street Association to partner with Laurel Arts League to extend the event to students of the Laurel School District with the Scarecrow Jr. contest. The winner of the kids’ contest will win a class pizza party and a cash prize for their teacher.

“We actually got the Laurel Arts League to partner with us on this particular project, and so they have been communicating with the schools and getting all of the scarecrows organized and out here, and we’re so excited to have the community and the children back involved in it,” said Terri Knight, a member of the Laurel Main Street Association.

Lora Adcock, president of the Laurel Arts League, said the event brings multiple aspects of learning into one creative project.

“Not only do the kids or the groups that participate in this contest get to express their creativity through their artwork, (but) the kids don’t realize they’re doing engineering and sculpture building,” said Adcock. “So it’s just to kind of a great all-around project for the groups in our community to get involved in.”

The scarecrows will remain on display throughout the entire month of October.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

October declared as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Jones Co. supervisors issue DV awareness month declaration
Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss redistricting
Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss redistricting
The University of Southern Mississippi is ramping up its search for a new president, and...
Southern Miss gets public input on search for president
After lots of hard work, dedication and fundraising, the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 will...
ADP’s 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class readies for graduation