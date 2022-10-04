National Physical Therapy Month: Football players and injuries

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the season of Friday night lights, helmets and shoulder pads, but these games can also mean injuries for football players.

October highlights physical therapy month, and it’s appropriate as football season keeps physical therapists busy during this time of year.

“It was the first game of the season,” said Pete Cuevas, a Purvis High School football player. “It was only my third game playing on a turf field, and I think that I stepped wrong, and I got folded up, and it wasn’t feeling good.”

Cuevas said he partially tore his meniscus in that game and needed the help of a physical therapist to recover.

Reyn Clark, a physical therapist from the Hattiesburg Clinic, said that they see injuries all over the body during the football season.

“Shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, concussion - so a wide variety of injuries from football for sure,” Clark said.

Clark also said that physical therapists look at the possible biomechanical faults in the body, such as range of motion, strength, gate and balance. However, he added that there are things players can do to strengthen these movements, preventing injuries.

“A good stretching and strengthening program, always staying active, not rushing into a game or into practice without a proper warm-up and a proper cool down after,” said Clark.

Cuevas said physical therapy after his injury helped him feel more confident throughout the season.

“If you get an injury, go to physical therapy for three or four weeks, and you’ll be back ready to go,” Cuevas said. “I feel more reassured that it is strengthened and that I won’t tear anything else so that I can finish out the season.”

According to the Hattiesburg Clinic, physical therapy is also a safe and effective alternative treatment to medication for the management of chronic pain conditions.

